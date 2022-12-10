Virat Kohli scored his 44th ODI hundred while batting during the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022, on Saturday. December 10. The right-hander struck 113 off 91 deliveries with included 11 fours and two sixes. This knock is a bit of a comeback for Kohli, who failed to put up good scores in the first two ODIs. With this hundred, Kohli also surpassed Ricky Ponting in the list of most international centuries, across formats. Kohli now has 72, as compared to Ponting's 71. He is now second only to Sachin Tendulkar with 100 centuries. Virat Kohli Does ‘Bhangra’ To Celebrate Ishan Kishan’s Double Hundred in India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 (Views Pics)

Virat Kohli Scores 44th ODI Hundred:

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 💥💯 He brings up his 44th ODI ton off 85 deliveries. He goes past Ricky Ponting to be second on the list in most number of centuries in international cricket. Live - https://t.co/HGnEqtZJsM #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ohSZTEugfD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

