Virat Kohli scored his 65th ODI fifty, achieving the feat while batting in India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 on Wednesday, March 22. The former captain got to this mark off 61 balls. He hit two fours and one six in this knock. He has batted well with a lot of patience and control and this knock was applauded by the whole Chepauk crowd. Bamboozled! Watch Kuldeep Yadav's Spectacular Delivery That Castled Alex Carey During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023.

Virat Kohli Scores 65th ODI fifty

Virat Kohli keeps the scoreboard ticking as he brings up a fine half-century off 61 deliveries. His 65th FIFTY in ODIs. Live - https://t.co/eNLPoZpSfQ #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CQ9K47GGZO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)