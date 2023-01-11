Virat Kohli came up with one of the most adorable posts on his Instagram while wishing daughter Vamika on her 2nd birthday. The former Indian captain took to the social media platform and shared a picture of his daughter lying on him as the father-daughter duo having a good time. While sharing the cute picture, Kohli wrote, "My heartbeat is 2" along with a heart emoji. A day ago, Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred. Virat Kohli Reacts After Scoring 45th ODI Century and India’s Win Over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI at Guwahati (See Post).

Virat Kohli's Aww-Dorable Birthday Post for Daughter Vamika:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)