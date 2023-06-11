Virat Kohli shared yet another cryptic story, this time a quote about 'letting go' after Day 4 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final. The star batter was at the crease for India when Day 4 came to an end, with the team still needing 280 runs. Kohli and Rahane steadied the Indian ship and ensured that no more damage was done after India lost Shubman Gill (18), Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27). Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a story which read, "If we have too many worries, fears and doubts, we have no room for living or loving. We need to practice letting go-Thich Naht Hanh." Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Story On Instagram After Facing Criticism For Poor Outing With Bat During IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (See Post).

Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)