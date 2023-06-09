Virat Kohli didn't have the best outing with the bat at the Oval in the first innings of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia. Although he looked comfortable at the start, a ball from Mitchell Starc bounced a bit more and took his glove. Virat after he got dismissed for only 14, was spotted in the balcony having a meal and received a lot of criticism on social media. The star Indian batter shared a cryptic story on Instagram speculatively answering the criticisms which was immediately made viral by the fans. ‘Ram ke Chole Bhature Calling’ Virat Kohli Seen Having Food Soon After his Dismissal in WTC 2023 Final, Fans React to Viral Picture.li Shares Cryptic Story On Instagram

Virat Kohli had to put an Instagram story about the trolls he was getting after eating his meal. pic.twitter.com/YQOJE0OK6p — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 9, 2023

