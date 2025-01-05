Virat Kohli was spotted showing his empty pockets to the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after Steve Smith's dismissal on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Sydney. Smith, who was just one run away from reaching 10,000 Test runs, was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the catch. After the dismissal, Virat Kohli had a go at the crowd at the SCG and was seen showing his empty pockets and signalling that he did not have anything inside, thereby giving fans a reminder of the 2018 Sandpaper scandal that had rocked the world of cricket with Steve Smith and David Warner being banned for their involvement. Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Use Sandpaper As Viral Video Shows Object Falling Out of His Shoe During BGT 2024-25? Here's The Truth.

Virat Kohli Shows His Empty Pockets to SCG Crowd "What is that about?"#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HwNZXhKW1S— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2025