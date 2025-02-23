India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah was spotted attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The star speedster also met Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and other teammates ahead of the high-voltage encounter. Bumrah has been out of cricketing action after he suffered a lower back injury during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah Spotted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic).

Jasprit Bumrah Attends IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

