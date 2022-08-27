Virat Kohli signed a Pakistan fan's jersey ahead of India's high-octane clash against their archrivals in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28. Kohli was seen giving his autograph on the green jersey given to him by a Pakistan fan, who was one among loads of others cheering on.

Virat Kohli Signs Pakistan Fan's Jersey:

Here’s Virat Kohli signing a Pakistani team’s shirt. Stop spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/rxmQuGbGZ0 — 黑色&幽默 (@SpringM78550507) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)