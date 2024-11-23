Virat Kohli didn't have a good outing for India during the first innings of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth. India got bowled out for a low score in the first innings but they got back in pole position after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a solid partnership in the second innings. Ahead of batting in the second innings, Kohli looked in a good mode and was also spotted signing autographs for fans in the Optus Stadium stand. India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Highlights Video: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's 172-Run Partnership Put India in Control.

Virat Kohli Spotted Signing Autographs For Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)