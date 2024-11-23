Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth saw India gain control after a 172-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. After India got bowled out for 150 runs on Day 1, the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack of India had Australia at 67/7 ahead of Day 2. Despite Mitchell Starc's resistance, India cleaned up the tail of Australia for only 104 and took a 46-run lead. In the second innings Rahul and Jaiswal gave the Aussie bowlers no chance and took India's lead to 218 runs. at the end of Day 2. Fans eager to enjoy the action-packed IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2, will get the highlights video below. Yashasvi Jaiswal Teases Marnus Labuschagne, Stays Outside Crease As He Asks Australian Cricketer to Run Him Out During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Highlights

