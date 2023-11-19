Virat Kohli ended up taking an excellent catch to dismiss David Warner off the bowling of Mohammed Shami during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. Mohammed Shami was the one to strike first and he induced the edge of Warner's bat and Kohli held onto the ball which was flying away at a good pace. The whole crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted into loud cheers as the wicket fell. Shami with this dismissal, continued his superb form. Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle’s Record for Most Sixes Against a Single Opponent, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

