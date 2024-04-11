Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form in the ongoing IPL 2024 with already two half-centuries and a century in the five matches played so far. But he faced his biggest challenge till now when he faced the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He tried to take on Bumrah in the third over of the match, but miscued and got an inside edge which was comfortably gloved by Ishan Kishan. Fans loved the duel between the two Indian cricket stars and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Performs Avesh Khan’s Helmet Throwing Celebration During His Century in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Unseen Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Wicket Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)