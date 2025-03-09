Virat Kohli was out for one run as he was trapped LBW by Michael Bracewell during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. The right-hander, who entered this contest on the back of a splendid 84 against Australia in the semi-final, attempted a flick shot off the left-arm spinner but was beaten on the inside edge with the ball going on to hit his pads. Virat Kohli opted to use the DRS which showed that there was no inside edge as he missed the delivery with the ball going on hit him right in front of the stumps. The whole Dubai International Stadium was stunned to silence as the replay showed three reds. Glenn Phillips Catch Video: Watch New Zealand Star's One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Watch Virat Kohli's Wicket Here:

