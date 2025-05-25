Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple and Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya on the sidelines of IPL 2025. In videos on social media, the star couple was seen offering prayers at the temple among other devotees. As Virat Kohli bowed down in front of the deity, one of the priests was seen putting a garland around his neck. The two visited the Ram Lalla temple as well. They also sought blessings from a popular saint named Mahant Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj. There were several fans who had gathered at the temple and they were spotted clicking pictures and videos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, will look to help RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) lift the IPL 2025 trophy. RCB Lion Template Goes Viral! As RCB Lion Meme Trends, ICC Hindi Instagram Page Joins the Fun Sharing Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma & Others’ Photos!

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, visited and offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/pJAGntObsE — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Ayodhya Dham

Ayodhya, UP: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Ayodhya Dham, where they offered prayers at Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi. During this, they also met Mahant Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj and took blessings. pic.twitter.com/fwavqHsAdB — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

