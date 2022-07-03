Virender Sehwag felt that Virat Kohli was responsible for spurring up Jonny Bairstow after the batter batted at a high strike rate and hit some delightful boundaries following a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli. Bairstow started the day on a sedate note with Indian bowlers troubling him. But since the spat with Kohli, he seemed to get fired up as he launched an attack on the Indian bowlers, eventually scoring his third Test hundred in consecutive matches.

See Tweet:

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21 Post Sledging - 150 Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

