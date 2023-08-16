  • Viral
    Freyja Hanstein Dies: Health App Wholesome World's Founder Passes Away at 36 Due to Brain Tumour After Husband's Cancer-Linked Death Freyja Hanstein Dies: Health App Wholesome World's Founder Passes Away at 36 Due to Brain Tumour After Husband's Cancer-Linked Death
  • Festivals
    Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming Online: Know Date & Time of 97th Edition of the Iconic Event, When and Where To Watch Live Telecast and More Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming Online: Know Date & Time of 97th Edition of the Iconic Event, When and Where To Watch Live Telecast and More
  • Videos
    Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More
    • Close
    Search

    Wahab Riaz Announces Retirement From International Cricket; Pakistan Fast Bowler To Continue Playing Franchise Cricket

    The left-arm pacer had made his debut in 2008 and has gone on to represent Pakistan 27 times in Tests and 91 ODIs and in 36 T20Is. Wahab Riaz has been out of the Pakistan cricket team for a good amount of time and is known memorably for his spell against Shane Watson at the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

    Socially Team Latestly| Aug 16, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket. The fiery left-arm pacer took to social media to announce this decision of his. "After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me," he wrote on social media. Riaz also stated that he will continue playing franchise cricket. PCB Issues Show-Cause Notice to Pakistan Cricketers Playing in USA Without Obtaining Mandatory No-Objection Certificate.

    Wahab Riaz Announces International Cricket Retirement

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team
    Socially Team Latestly| Aug 16, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket. The fiery left-arm pacer took to social media to announce this decision of his. "After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me," he wrote on social media. Riaz also stated that he will continue playing franchise cricket. PCB Issues Show-Cause Notice to Pakistan Cricketers Playing in USA Without Obtaining Mandatory No-Objection Certificate.

    Wahab Riaz Announces International Cricket Retirement

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Wahab Riaz Wahab Riaz Retirement Wahab Riaz Retires Wahab Riaz Retirment
    You might also like
    Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Samiya Hassan Ali Ahead of Returning Home, Pictures Go Viral!
    Cricket

    Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Samiya Hassan Ali Ahead of Returning Home, Pictures Go Viral!
    How To Watch Pakistan vs Tajikistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Football Match on TV
    Football

    How To Watch Pakistan vs Tajikistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Football Match on TV
    How To Watch Pakistan vs Tajikistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Football Match on TV
    Football

    How To Watch Pakistan vs Tajikistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Details of Football Match on TV
    'Back In Harness' Babar Azam Sweats it Out At Net Practice, Shares Video Of Training Ahead of Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023
    Cricket

    'Back In Harness' Babar Azam Sweats it Out At Net Practice, Shares Video Of Training Ahead of Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023
    Pakistan's Squad For Three-Match Test Series Against Australia Announced; Saim Ayub, Mir Hamza Included
    Cricket

    Pakistan's Squad For Three-Match Test Series Against Australia Announced; Saim Ayub, Mir Hamza Included
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot