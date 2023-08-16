Wahab Riaz Announces Retirement From International Cricket; Pakistan Fast Bowler To Continue Playing Franchise Cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket. The fiery left-arm pacer took to social media to announce this decision of his. "After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me," he wrote on social media. Riaz also stated that he will continue playing franchise cricket. PCB Issues Show-Cause Notice to Pakistan Cricketers Playing in USA Without Obtaining Mandatory No-Objection Certificate.

Wahab Riaz Announces International Cricket Retirement

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch 🌟 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏 Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023

