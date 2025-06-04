RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) ended their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy as they beat Punjab Kings by six runs to win the 2025 edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Rajat Patidar and his men have been incredible all season long and put up an excellent show with the ball in hand to outclass the Punjab Kings and take home the IPL title in front of a packed stadium. Rajat Patidar was handed the IPL 2025 trophy by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Roger Binny and ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman Jay Shah and he then went over to his team to celebrate with the title. Virat Kohli Kisses IPL 2025 Trophy As Rajat Patidar and Co End 18-Year Wait for Indian Premier League Title With Win Over Punjab Kings in Final (Watch Video).

Watch Historic Moment of RCB Lifting IPL 2025 Title:

