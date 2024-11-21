Hobart Hurricanes women are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Renegades women next in the Women's Big Bash League 2024 season. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades WBBL 2024 match will begin at 01:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 21 at the Ninja Stadium, Bellerive, Australia. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. 18-Year-Old Lucy Hamilton Becomes Youngest Player To Pick Five-Wicket Haul In WBBL History, Achieves Feat During Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat WBBL 2024 Match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades WBBL 2024

It's time for a double header of WBBL presented by Ninja Stadium!



Sixers take on Scorchers from 3:45pm (AEST), then your 'Canes take on the Renegades from 7:15pm (AEST).



Enjoy free entry, free hurricanes meal deal, free Ninja Smoothie Station and plenty of prizes and giveaway! pic.twitter.com/LBaXJFsqDh— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) November 20, 2024

