Lucy Hamilton created history in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024-25 during the match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, to become the youngest player to claim a five-wicket haul since the competition's inception. Hamilton, aged 18 years and 193 days, claimed five wickets for eight runs in her four-over spell, which included wickets of international cricketers Yastika Bhatika, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, and Tess Flintoff. Hamilton won the player of the match for her performance as the Heat beat the Stars by six wickets. Lizelle Lee Registers Highest Score by Batter in Women's Big Bash League, Smashes 150 Runs During Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Innings Highlight).

Lucy Hamilton Creates History In WBBL

The youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in WBBL history! Lucy Hamilton has just made history at 18 years and 193 days old. #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/K8QGZ9j4Iu — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)