Perth Scorchers will be back in action as they take on Sydney Thunder in the WBBL 2024 season next. The Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women WBBL 2024 match will begin at 10:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. WBBL 2024: Perth Scorchers Sign Brooke Halliday To Replace Amy Jones for Remaining Women’s Big Bash League Matches.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder in WBBL 2024

Winner goes top of the table @ScorchersBBL ... 👀



First ball, live from the MCG at 3.45pm (AEDT). pic.twitter.com/54DAiXgSoP— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 14, 2024

