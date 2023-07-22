The second day of the second Test match between India and West Indies saw India’s run-machine, Virat Kohli, slamming his 29th Test century. The ton was of special importance to the right-handed batsman as he was playing his 500th international match for India. Following his 29th Test ton, Kohli’s best friend and India pacer Ishant Sharma took to Instagram to appreciate his stunning hundred. Taking to Instagram, the pacer posted a story praising the batsman and said, “Well played Cheeku @virat.kohli”

Ishant Sharma Appreciates Virat Kohli’s Classy Century

Ishant Sharma's Instagram story, he appreciating Virat Kohli's Incredible Hundred. The special bond of Kohli & Ishant - Two best friends! pic.twitter.com/2FRvQ5d3Fg — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 22, 2023

