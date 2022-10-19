West Indies returned to winning ways with a 31-run victory over Zimbabwe in Group B of the first round at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 19. Batting first, Nicholas Pooran's side scored 153/7, riding on Johnson Charles' 43. With the ball, Alzarri Joseph took four wickets and Jason Holder three as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 122. Sikandar Raza, despite Zimbabwe's loss, had a memorable shift with the ball, taking figures 3/19 in his four overs.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Result:

A crucial win for West Indies! An excellent performance against Zimbabwe keeps their #T20WorldCup campaign alive 👏#WIvZIM | #T20WorldCup | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/iviFH2xgas pic.twitter.com/AgisEavGaG — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 19, 2022

