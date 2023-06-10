West Indies' Kevin Sinclair ensured he made a mark on the third ODI against UAE, not just with his performance but also his celebrations! The off-spinner nailed perfect somersaults to celebrate his wickets during the match and the video of this acrobatics and athleticism has gone viral. During the match, Sinclair performed this celebration after taking the wickets of Rameez Shahzad and Vriitya Aravind. Sinclair finished with figures of 4/24 as West Indies won the match. Cameron Green Catch Video: Watch Aussie All-Rounder Grab An One Handed Stunner to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Watch Kevin Sinclair's Somersault Celebration Here

4 Wickets ✅ Back Flip Celebration ✅ Kevin Sinclair was at his best for West Indies🔥#UAEvsWI pic.twitter.com/fLIrOZA1U6 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 9, 2023

Kevin Sinclair's Somersault Celebration in Pictures

Kevin Sinclair knows how to celebrate a wicket! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7WSAqzkqd0 — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)