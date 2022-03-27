West Indies' players erupted into joyous celebrations in the dressing room after they secured qualification into the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday, March 26. The confirmation of their semifinal qualification was made when India suffered a heartbreaking three-wicket loss to South Africa in Christchurch on Sunday, March 26. They were watching the match live and the players jumped with joy the moment South Africa beat India.

Watch Video Here:

