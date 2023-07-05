West Indies secure comprehensive victory against Oman in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier as they beat them by 7 wickets and register their first win in the Super Six stage. This is their first win in the last 4 matches after consecutive defeats to Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Scotland. Opting to bowl first, West Indies bowlers did well to restrict Oman to a mediocre total. They chased it down with ease with a century from Brandon King and a responsible knock from Captain Shai Hope.

West Indies Register First Win of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Stage

West Indies finally have their first win in the Super Six stage with a comprehensive victory against Oman 👊#CWC23 | 📝 #WIvOMA: https://t.co/zboAHJLZPt pic.twitter.com/2HnluhwARM — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2023

