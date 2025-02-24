The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) got underway on February 22, and the second match will be played between West Indies and Australia. The West Indies vs Australia IML 2025 match will be played on February 24, and be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, commencing at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide West Indies vs Australia match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the West Indies vs Australia IMLT20 2025 match on JioHotstar app and website. Sachin Tendulkar, Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara and Other Team Captains Pose With International Masters League 2025 Trophy Ahead of Inaugural Edition (See Post)

West Indies vs Australia, IML 2025 Match Live

