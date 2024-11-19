The Australia National Cricket Team's victory over the India National Cricket Team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final sent shockwaves all over India. Thousands of people sitting inside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad went quiet after visitors Australia defeated India on their home soil. It has been a year since India's heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 final and reacting to this fans took to social media to share some memes on November 19 as they relived the heartbreaking loss of the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. Rajasthan Royals Share Coach Rahul Dravid’s Redemption Journey from Losing ODI World Cup 2023 to Winning T20 World Cup 2024 With A Shah Rukh Khan Touch.

'Cricket can be heartbreakingly cruel'

'The day we never forget!'

'Bad Memory For Them'

'We came so far'

'OTD 1 year Ago India lost World cup 2023'

