The Australia National Cricket Team's victory over the India National Cricket Team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final sent shockwaves all over India. Thousands of people sitting inside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad went quiet after visitors Australia defeated India on their home soil. It has been a year since India's heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 final and reacting to this fans took to social media to share some memes on November 19 as they relived the heartbreaking loss of the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. Rajasthan Royals Share Coach Rahul Dravid’s Redemption Journey from Losing ODI World Cup 2023 to Winning T20 World Cup 2024 With A Shah Rukh Khan Touch.

'Cricket can be heartbreakingly cruel'

He gave it his all, and we came so far, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough. 🥺 Cricket can be heartbreakingly cruel, especially on the most significant days. November 19, 2023 – a day of sorrow for Indian cricket. Losing the World Cup at home is a pain that cuts deep. 😔… pic.twitter.com/c05xtWTxJn — mohan dhfm🔥 (@Superstar_mohan) November 19, 2024

'The day we never forget!'

The day we never forget! 💔🇮🇳 19/11/2023 - #OnThisDay Our hearts broke with India's CWC 2023 Final loss !💔💔😭 We are proud of our team’s spirit and fight. Forever with you, Team India !🏏🇮🇳❤️#19thNovember #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3AxhdjrUy3 — 🇮🇳Tanmay Kulkarni🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) November 19, 2024

'Bad Memory For Them'

On this day in 2023, India lost the ODI World Cup Final. - Bad memory for them pic.twitter.com/l3gs5DQd5d — Muzamal Dhother🇵🇰 (@MuzamalDhother) November 19, 2024

'We came so far'

He tried so Hard We came so far In the END it doesn't even matter🥺 Cricket can be cruel to you on the most important day 19th November 0NE of the saddest day for INDIAN cricket 2023 WC loss at home 😔😔😔#worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/wnQ1Q0o7LO — Sachinist (@Sachinist) November 18, 2024

'OTD 1 year Ago India lost World cup 2023'

