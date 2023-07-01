Josh Tongue continued to impress on his Ashes debut as he got the big wicket of Steve Smith Australia's second innings, on Day 4 of the 2nd Test. Tongue dug one short and Smith, attempting to play a pull shot, did not find the distance and Zak Crawley pouched a simple catch. With this, Smith's innings was cut short to just 34 runs. He had earlier scored a century in the first innings. Harry Brook Wicket Video: Watch England Youngster Fall Prey to Mitchell Starc's Short Ball Barrage During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3.

Steve Smith's Wicket Video, Watch:

