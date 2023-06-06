Dinesh Karthik took to social media to share fresh pictures of The Oval pitch, which would be used for the World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia. Taking to social media, the RCB star shared pictures of the pitch which had less grass (6mm) as compared to what it had a day ago (9mm). He wrote, "A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday. What would you choose if you win the toss?" India vs Australia Prediction, ICC WTC 2023 Final: Google Win Probability Picks AUS to Beat IND in World Test Championship Summit Clash.

Dinesh Karthik Shares Fresh Pictures of Oval Pitch

The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal!🏏 A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday. What would you choose if you win the toss? pic.twitter.com/IKvWNlLHm2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 6, 2023

