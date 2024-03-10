Stuart Broad penned a tribute to James Anderson after he got to 700 wickets in Test cricket. Anderson made history on Saturday, March 9 when he became the first fast bowler in the history of the longest format to complete 700 dismissals and tributes poured in for him from all corners. Broad, one of Anderson's former teammates with whom he formed a lethal pair, took to social media and penned a note, a part of which read, "Of course we will talk about the dedication & mental desire to reach this sort of milestone but it’s the skill for me. The skill to keep improving, to deliver exactly what the game plan requires at a particular time. When I think of Jimmy I think of Skill." James Anderson Dismisses Kuldeep Yadav To Take His Historic 700th Test Wicket During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Pays Tribute to James Anderson

