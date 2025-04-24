The Malaysia National Cricket Team will take on the Singapore National Cricket Team in the first match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025. The MAS vs SIN T20I match will be played at Kuala Lumpur, Bayuemas Oval on April 24, and start at 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 in India, live telecast viewing options will not be available. However, fans can find online viewing options of the Malaysia vs Singapore T20I match on FanCode, which will provide streaming of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 on its app and website for INR 69. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025

🏏 Malaysia takes on Singapore in the first match of Malaysia Open T20I Quadrangular Series 🪙 Malaysia won the toss and elected to bat first 📺 https://t.co/EaILJi9xwL 🔢 https://t.co/jXqaq3A0Y6#MASvsSIN #MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/hd3YQ7JPp2 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 24, 2025

