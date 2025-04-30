The Malaysia National Cricket Team and Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team square off in the final league phase match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series, on Wednesday, April 30. The Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia match started at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and is being played at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Malaysia. In India, the Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia live telecast is unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option in India as they can watch Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass. In What Year Was the First-Ever Women's ODI World Cup Played? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia

🏏 Malaysia and Saudi Arabia face each other in their last match of the league phase 🪙 Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to bat first 📺 Catch the game live at https://t.co/bzS5KJsVgC#KSAvsMAS #MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/SagixTwpLe — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 30, 2025

