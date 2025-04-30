The Singapore National Cricket Team will take on the Thailand National Cricket Team in the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series on Wednesday, April 30. The Singapore vs Thailand match will be played at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Thailand and it starts at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the Singapore vs Thailand live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Singapore vs Thailand live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. Who Has the Record for Scoring the Most Runs in One Over in Test Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Thailand Lose to Malaysia

💥 Another Day , Another Victory! 🇲🇾 Malaysia defeat Thailand by 70 runs ! 🇹🇭 90/8 (20) 📺 Catch the game live at https://t.co/bzS5KJtt6a#THAvsMAS #MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/i72TSchVjO — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 29, 2025

