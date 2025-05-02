The Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team will clash against the hosts Malaysia National Cricket Team, in the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series Final 2025 on Friday, May 2. The Saudi Arabia vs Malaysia match is set to be played at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, and it starts at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the SDA vs MAS match live telecast won't be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There is, however, an online viewing option as fans can watch the Saudi Arabia vs Malaysia live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025

🇲🇾@MalaysiaCricket T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 is ready to bowl you over! From April 24 to May 2 at Bayuemas Oval, Selangor 🏟️🏏🚀💥 🇲🇾 | 🇹🇭 | 🇸🇬 | 🇸🇦 📺 Live coverage: Youtube– Malaysia Cricket Live 🇲🇾#Quadrangular2025 #t20i 📸 Courtesy : @MalaysiaCricket pic.twitter.com/ZjlLeNUGwV — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) April 24, 2025

