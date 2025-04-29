Saudi Arabia would look to continue their good form as they take on Singapore in the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series, on April 29. The Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team vs Singapore National Cricket Team match is set to be played at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Malaysia and it starts at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have access to the Saudi Arabia vs Singapore live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available as they can watch the Saudi Arabia vs Singapore live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

Saudi Arabia vs Singapore

🏏 Singapore vs Saudi Arabia 🪙 Singapore won the toss and will bat first 📺 Catch the game live at https://t.co/bzS5KJtt6a#SINvsKSA #MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/OqtTcbh418 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 29, 2025

