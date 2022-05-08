Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players would be sporting a green jersey instead of a red during their IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 8. This is part of a tradition set by the franchise over the years, where they wear a green jersey to spread awareness about protecting the environment and encourage the planting of more trees.

