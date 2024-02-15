Indian Cricket Team had to make a few changes in their playing XI and that included handing debut caps to batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has impressed in the domestic circuit as well as for the India A. The second one is wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who comes in replacing KS Bharat. Former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Dinesh Karthik, present in the venue for the broadcast team, handed the two cricketers their debut Test caps and inspired them with their speeches. Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark Sword Celebration After Scoring His 21st Half-Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2024 (Watch Video).

Anil Kumble, Dinesh Karthik Hand India Caps to Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

From The Huddle! 🔊 A Test cap is special! 🫡 Words of wisdom from Anil Kumble & Dinesh Karthik that Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel will remember for a long time 🗣️ 🗣️ You Can Not Miss This! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 |… pic.twitter.com/mVptzhW1v7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

