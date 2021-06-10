West Indies Cricket's tweet

Young fast bowler @jayden_seales receives his first test cap from the legendary @ambrose_curtly! 🔥 How much are WI looking forward to his bowling in this test match? #MenInMaroon #WIvSA 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/aemaBt1x5e — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 10, 2021

