Star all-rounder Wiaan Mulder scored his first Test century as the captain of the South Africa national cricket team. The talented cricketer achieved this feat during the second Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Wiaan Mulder reached the milestone of 116 deliveries. This was Mulder's third century in Test cricket. Earlier, Keshav Maharaj had to opt out due to a groin injury, leading to the selection of Wiaan Mulder as South Africa's captain. Wiaan Mulder Hits His Second Test Hundred, All-Rounder Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Wiaan Mulder Scores His First Century As South Africa’s Test Captain

Back-to-back centuries for Wiaan Mulder! 💯 A masterful innings on Day 1 of the second Test 🇿🇦💪. A showcase of phenomenal grit, patience, and pure class with the bat 👏🔥. #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/TJIEuWS4zz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)