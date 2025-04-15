MS Dhoni was the star of the show for Chennai Super Kings as the five-time champions defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on April 14. One of the highlights of MS Dhoni's performance was his superb underarm throw that led to Abdul Samad's run out at the non-striker's end. Aiming from a distance, the Chennai Super Kings captain unleashed an underarm throw with the ball flying over Abdul Samad's head and into the stumps. While chatting with Rishabh Pant after the match, MS Dhoni opened up on the moment, saying, "Wicket dekha, maar diya," (Saw the wicket, hit it). MS Dhoni was named Man of the Match for his wicketkeeping as well as his batting performance. Watch MS Dhoni Run Out Abdul Samad With Spectacular Underarm Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Lucknow.

MS Dhoni Opens Up on His Underarm Throw to Run Out Abdul Samad

"Lage jaa rahi hai" Smooth Rishabh bhai, smooth 😅 pic.twitter.com/8AlKiOF1x9 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 15, 2025

