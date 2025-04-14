MS Dhoni pulled off a magnificent run out, dismissing Abdul Samad with a spectacular under-arm throw during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on April 14. This happened in the last over of the first innings when Abdul Samad ran off a wide and he was desperately trying to make it to the non-striker's end. But MS Dhoni had other ideas as he collected the ball and unleashed a spectacular under-arm throw, catching Abdul Samad short at the non-striker's end. The ball interestingly flew over Abdul Samad's heat and hit the stumps with Abdul Samad falling short. MS Dhoni's quick thinking to throw the ball at the non-striker's end and also hitting the stumps with precision from some distance was exceptional. Watch MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming 'Guru-Shishya' Banter At Toss for LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Match in Lucknow.

Watch MS Dhoni's Superb Throw to Run Out Abdul Samad:

MS Dhoni Runs Out Abdul Samad With Under-Arm Throw

