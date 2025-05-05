Rishabh Pant had a poor IPL 2025 season so far as he has scored only 110 runs after Lucknow Super Giants played 11 matches this season. He had another failure during the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Dharamsala stadium. Chasing a huge score of 237, LSG lost early wickets and Pant tried to up the tempo. But he ended up played a false shot to Azmatullah Omarzai where he lost the control of the bat and it flew away. The mistimed ball also went to the sweeper cover fielder for a catch. It was an ugly dismissal and Pant will be disappointed with his show so far. Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 Runs in IPL 2025; Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh Shine as PBKS Register a One-Sided Win over LSG in Dharamsala.

Rishabh Pant Loses Control of His Bat

Wait… what just happened? 😲 Bat in the air, ball in the fielder’s hands... Rishabh Pant’s dismissal had it all 👌 Updates ▶ https://t.co/YuAePC273s#TATAIPL | #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/Q74gb4Lpu4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025

