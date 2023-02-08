Rishabh Pant has been recuperating from a serious car accident which he experienced at the end of 2022 and there have been wishes for his speedy recovery from all fronts. However, Kapil Dev, in a show of 'elderly love', said that he would slap the Indian wicketkeeper batter once he recovers from injury. The former Indian World Cup-winning captain said he loved the player but rued that Pant's absence has hampered the team combination. During a chat show, he said, "I love him very much. I want him to get well and when he gets well, If you go, I will go and slap you hard, because take care of yourself. Look, your injury has spoiled the combination of the whole team. That's why there is love and affection that you get well soon. Then there is also anger that such mistakes today’s youth Why do boys do it? There should be a slap for that too." ‘To Sit Out and Breathe Fresh Air Feels So Blessed’, Rishabh Pant Shares Update on Road to Recovery As he Steps Out First Time After Car Accident.

Kapil Dev Wants to 'Slap' Rishabh Pant, Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)