Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently sidelined and recovering after suffering a horrendous car accident, last year. The 25-year-old has now provided a positive update on his road to recovery. For the first time since the accident, Rishabh stepped out to enjoy some fresh air. While posting a picture on Instagram Stories, Pant also shared a heartfelt message, "Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed." Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for January 2023.

Rishabh Pant Shares Update on Road to Recovery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)