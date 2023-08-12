Yashasvi Jaiswal stars only in his second match after debut as he displays the form he showed during the IPL for Rajasthan Royals to completely decimate the West Indies bowling, completing his maiden half-century. He scored his hafl-century stitching a partnership with Shubman Gill in just 33 deliveries. With this he became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a T20I half-century.

Yashasvi Jaiwal Becomes Youngest Indian Cricketer to Score A Half-Century in T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the youngest Indian opener to register a fifty in men's T20i. - The future of team India! pic.twitter.com/jxBxaajTWy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2023

