A crushing defeat handed to the Kolkata Knight Riders by Rajasthan Royals as Yashasvi Jaiswal played a plunderous 98-run knock to break the chase in the powerplay. He toyed with the KKR bowlers, specially Nitish Rana in the first over when he hit 26-runs of his six balls. Playing a big part in the win, he was handed the man of the match award.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Man of the Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)