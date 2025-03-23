Yashasvi Jaiswal's throw from the deep hit Sandeep Sharma on his chest in the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on March 22. This incident happened after Travis Head had struck one down the ground in the seventh over bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Yashasvi Jaiswal fielded the ball and threw the ball at Sandeep Sharma, who had a chat with Travis Head and was unaware of the delivery coming in his direction. The throw hit Sandeep Sharma on his chest and Yashasvi Jaiswal was distraught, apologising instantly. Sandeep Sharma appeared to be in some pain but completed the over. Travis Head Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Smashes 67 Runs Off 31 Balls During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Throw Hits Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals player Jaiswal, upset after being beaten by Hyderabad batsmen, hit his own teammate on the chest with the ball. Today someone could have died on this ground. There is no sportsmanship now. pic.twitter.com/aDcKNfJUOg — Tide Bhai (@Public_Voice0) March 23, 2025

