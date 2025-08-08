The Hundred 2025, one of the most exciting cricket competitions in the world, is underway currently and it has produced some fascinating matches already, drawing the attention of fans worldwide. And some of them were quick to notice umpire David Millns and found him to resemble Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a picture of the match that has gone viral. Umpire David Millns was one of the on-field umpires in the Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire The Hundred 2025 match at Headingley, Leeds and fans felt that he looked like a lot like PM Narendra Modi, with both sporting a white beard. Another fan felt that The Hundred 2025 umpire David Millns looked like 'Katappa with a white beard', referencing a popular Indian movie character. Take a look at some reactions below. Ben Stokes Joins Northern Superchargers as Mentor for The Hundred 2025 Men’s Competition.

Viral Pic of Umpire Millns Resembling PM Narendra Modi

Modi x Cricket pic.twitter.com/6duzVTemvo — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 8, 2025

'Ye Kis Line Main Aagye'

yeh kis line main aagye😅 — gogi bhai (@justedit4u) August 8, 2025

Fan Feels He Looks Like PM Narendra Modi

Modi — Vinayak S (@Vinayak06203417) August 8, 2025

'Bro 50-50% Hai'

Bro 50-50% hai — Sonu Prajapat (@sonuprajapat_X) August 8, 2025

'Sasta Modi'

Sasta Modi😂 — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) August 8, 2025

