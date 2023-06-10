Virat Kohli knows how to have a bit of fun on the field and he did so when he teased Shubman Gill on his way towards the slips during Day 4 of the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final. Kohli jokingly pretended to hit Gill on his crotch but the latter was upto it, reacting in a flash! The two batters' had this fun moment on the field and the video of this has gone viral. Fans have come up with hilarious reactions to this moment! Ajinkya Rahane's Wife Radhika Pen's Down Heartfelt Message For Her Husband After His Gritty Knock In IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill

'Ye Kya Chal Raha Hai'

Ye kya chal raha hai😭😭😭 https://t.co/lPO1ckXezD — shreya (@tere_hawaale) June 10, 2023

Ready This Time

This time Shubman was ready for the one coming in. https://t.co/AmnobzhWWH — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 10, 2023

Channeling Inner Spider Man!

Gill channeled his inner Spider Man https://t.co/jMagsRnDQv — Tommy_Shelby_OBE (@_TommyShelbyOBE) June 10, 2023

'Ball-Tampering'

Breaking news!! Virat Kohli trying for ball tempering. 😱 https://t.co/NGTPEvrxnO — Himanshu Ranjan😎 (@imhimanshu555) June 10, 2023

'Gill Dance Step'

