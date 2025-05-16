Rohit Sharma and his brother Vishal were seen having a chat over a dent on a car during the MCA's ceremony of inaugurating stands at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 16. The star Indian captain was honoured with a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and it was a proud and emotional moment for his parents, who inaugurated the stand. In a video which has gone viral, Rohit Sharma was seen chatting with his brother Vishal Sharma and the Indian captain asked about a dent on a car while pointing at the scratch in the back of the car. "Ye kya hai?" (What is this?) he asked his brother, who said that it happened while he had put the car in reverse gear. The 'Hitman' then asked him, "Kaun? Tere se?" (Who? You did?). He then escorted his parents, Gurunath Sharma and Purnima Sharma, into the car. Rohit Sharma Stand Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium! Hitman's Parents Inaugurate Space at Iconic Venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Rohit Sharma, Brother Vishal Talk About Dent on Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

